A Flood Alert has this evening (Friday) been issued along the Somerset coastline, including Burnham-On-Sea.

The Environment Agency’s precautionary warning is in force due to strong forecast winds and a high tide this evening.

A spokesman says: “Flooding is possible for coastal and tidal areas of Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.”

“Waves may overtop sea defences with sea spray expected as a result of high tides and strong winds.”

“Forecast high water is 9.30pm today with a level of 6.87 mAOD and a Force 5 south-westerly wind.”

“Flooding to some roads and farmland is possible, with conditions applying one to two hours either side of the high tide.”

“There is a possibility of flooding for coastal and tidal areas at Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-on-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will close flood gates. Be careful along beaches, coastal footpaths and roads.”

 

 
