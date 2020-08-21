A Flood Alert has this evening (Friday) been issued along the Somerset coastline, including Burnham-On-Sea.

The Environment Agency’s precautionary warning is in force due to strong forecast winds and a high tide this evening.

A spokesman says: “Flooding is possible for coastal and tidal areas of Minehead, Combwich, Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea, Uphill, Weston-super-Mare, Kewstoke, Sand Bay and Kingston Seymour.”

“Waves may overtop sea defences with sea spray expected as a result of high tides and strong winds.”

“Forecast high water is 9.30pm today with a level of 6.87 mAOD and a Force 5 south-westerly wind.”

“Flooding to some roads and farmland is possible, with conditions applying one to two hours either side of the high tide.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will close flood gates. Be careful along beaches, coastal footpaths and roads.”