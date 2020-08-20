Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has this week presented a cheque to a remarkable fundraiser who is walking the coastline of Britain for charity.

The Burnham club was visited by Karen Penny on Thursday evening (20th August) where they heard all about her epic walk.

Chris Ashton, President Elect, said: “The Rotary Club of Burnham-On-Sea held their first post-lockdown social distanced meeting on Thursday where a guest speaker was in attendance – a remarkable lady by the name of Karen Penny is currently walking the entire coast of the UK and Ireland in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

“She left her native Wales at the beginning of 2019 and walked at least 15 -20 miles every day.”

“As of March 2020 she had walked the whole of Ireland, the North West coast of England and Scotland, various Scottish islands and the Orkneys. However, while walking on the Shetland Islands it became apparent that due to the Coronavirus lockdown she would have to halt her walk and return home to Wales.”

“Happily, Karen is now able to resume her walk and last week left her home to continue her mammoth task of raising much need funds for Alzheimer’s Research UK.”

“Rather than return to Shetland, she has turned right and is walking South and aims to finish in Shetland in 18 months.”

“She is a remarkable women and to date has raised over £62,000 for ARUK.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members, with President Terry handing over a cheque donation of £100 to Karen Penny