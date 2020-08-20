A series of fitness classes that aim to help elderly people in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge get more active are set to restart.

Originally launched at the start of the year, the new classes, called FABS (Flexibility, Aerobics, Balance and Strength), intend to help residents aged over 60 remain active for as long as possible.

The sessions are being run by Burnham resident Anne Panesar, who worked as a NHS counsellor for several years and decided to retrain as an instructor so she could deliver exercise classes to older people.

Anne told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am about to restart after having to stop following COVID-19 restrictions. The Over 60s Exercise classes are restarting again on Monday September 14th at Berrow Village Hall when there will be two classes: 1.30-2.30pm and 3pm-4pm at £5 per person.”

She adds: “They are low impact gentle exercise sessions to music to improve balance, flexibility, aerobic health, bone and muscle strength.”

“The sessions are ideal for those who want to keep moving and enjoy life to the full. All exercises can be done seated or standing – go at your own pace!”

“As there have been limited opportunities for exercise over the last few months we will begin with lighter exercise which will help avoid injury and ease us back to fitness.”

“For those who have attended before, there will be some changes, all designed with safety in mind and to reduce the risks of COVID-19 transmission.”

“Government COVID guidance will be followed, as well as professional guidance from the fitness industry, and the venue has a COVID risk assessment.”

“A detailed information leaflet is available for those who would like to know more about how the class will run.”

The sessions cover all aspects of health, flexibility, aerobics, balance and strength, and can be undertaken seated, standing or supported.

Contact Anne on 07421762532 or via email: anne.panesar@moveitorloseit.co .uk