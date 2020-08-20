The RNLI and HM Coastguard are urging people to visit lifeguarded beaches and take extra care today (Friday) and Saturday as forecasters predict potentially dangerous sea conditions amid high winds and spring tides.

Across exposed coastal areas in the south west region, current forecasts for Friday and Saturday are predicting large wave heights, coupled with strong south westerly winds.

These conditions, alongside large spring tides, can result in a dangerous sea state and increase the risk of strong rip currents, warns the RNLI.

Spring tides and surging waves mean people could easily get cut off by the incoming tide. If you see a red flag at a lifeguarded beach, do not enter the water, as it is unsafe for any water activities.

Steve Instance, RNLI water safety lead for the south west, says those heading to the coast should check the tide times and ensure they have enough time to return if they decide to venture further along the beach.

“When we experience conditions such as this, especially during the summer when the region is busy with visitors, it is incredibly important that those heading to the coast keep themselves safe by choosing a lifeguarded beach and visiting within the patrol hours of 10am-6pm.”

“With changeover days for holidaymakers on Fridays and Saturdays, those arriving to the area may not be up to date with local news and forecasts so could be caught unaware of the conditions.”

“RNLI lifeguards are there to offer advice so if you are unsure about anything, make sure you ask a lifeguard. They will be able to provide information on tide times and guide you to the safest area to swim which will be between the red and yellow flags. Anyone surfing should know their limits and always stay within the black and white flagged area.”

Director of HM Coastguard, Claire Hughes, says: “We’ve seen so many times how easy it is to get caught out by the sea. Make sure you are always contactable at the coast by carrying a fully-charged mobile phone and if you get into trouble or see someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

