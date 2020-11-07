Remembrance Sunday is to be marked tomorrow with a special flypast by Middlezoy Aerodrome Flying Group over Burnham-On-Sea and the surrounding area.

The group are planning to commemorate the occasion with a formation flight through our area of Somerset.

One of the organisers told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The formation of up to 5 aircraft will be led by Sqn Ldr Dave Linney AFC RAF Retd, accompanied by pilots Flt Lt Mike Laundy cfs RAF Retd, Flt Lt Rick Lea RAF Retd, Mr Simon Childs and Mr Dave Jones.”

“The numbers of aircraft on the day may vary subject to serviceability and weather.”

“For the 3 ex-RAF pilots now in their 70s who served in the cold war their memories are also of friends who were killed in training accidents.”

“Sadly all of the armed forces suffer fatal training accidents from time to time, and in particular the aviators of all 3 services had to regularly put themselves in harms way in order to achieve the highest standards of combat readiness.”

“In the 1960s and early 1970s when Dave Rick and Mike were serving, the RAF pilots’ fatal casualty rate was around one-in-four. Rick, in particular, had the dubious distinction of twice ejecting from crashing aircraft due to no fault of his own.”

We still do remember them after so many years, those laughing young men who did not grow old with us!

Scheduled times for Sunday’s fly-past

Timings may vary by up to 4-5 minutes, depending on wind conditions on the day. The route may have to be varied slightly on the day, or cancelled entirely, if the weather conditions are unsuitable for flying the aircraft.

Middlezoy Aerodrome depart 10.45am

Compton Dundon holding 10.56 – 11.00

Somerton war memorial flypast 11.02 RBL end of 2 min silence

Pitney 11.05

High Ham 11.06

Sutton Malett 11.08

Woolavington 11.13

Huntspill 11.15

Burnham-On-Sea Pavilion 11.18

Brean sea front 11.21

Brean Down holding 11.23-11.27

Weston Super Mare pier 11.29

W-S-M war memorial 11.30 RAFA wreath laying

Uphill 11.33

Brent Knoll 11.37

M5 Highbridge holding 11.39-11.43

Watchfield /mark Causeway 11.44

Mark Church War Memorial flypast 11.45 RBL wreath laying

West of Burtle 11.47

Catcott 11.50

Overhead Middlezoy Aerodrome 11.53

Landing Middlezoy Aerodrome 11.56 -11.57