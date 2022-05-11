Writer Sharon Jacksties and illustrator Jem Dick will be giving free workshops in Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater Libraries this month on creative writing and image making.

The creative writing sessions will be held on May 16, 23 & 30, and June 6.

Image making sessions will be held on May 17, 24 & 31, plus June 7.

Tue workshops will be held in Burnham from 10am-12pm and then in Bridgwater from 2pm-4pm.

To book a session, email Burnham Library via: bhmlib@somerset.gov.uk or Bridgwater Library via brwlib@somerset.gov.uk or call 0300 123 2224, or book in person at either library.

A spokesman says: “What if we could create the future? What if we asked the questions? What if adults never stopped imagining? These are all questions you could be answering in Seed Sedgemoor’s new project.”