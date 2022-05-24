The latest in a series of free, fun digital activity sessions for children aged 7-16 is to be held in Highbridge this Saturday (May 28th).

The event, called ‘TechCon@theHUB’, is being held by Somerset Libraries in partnership with the Morland Community Hub.

The free event will be hosted at Morland Hub in Pearce Drive, Highbridge and run from 10am-12pm.

Jane Macpherson at the hub says: “We would like young people aged from 7-16 years to attend and volunteers to help out with bringing new and innovative technology, games and creative digital activities to the hub.”

Under 8s must be accompained by an adult. For more information and to book a space contact 01278 782766 or email enquiries@morlandcommunityhub.org.uk