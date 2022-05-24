Berrow Co-Op customers have helped to raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

More than £14,500 will be shared between ten separate charities and good causes which were the 2021 local partners of The Co-operative Food stores across Bristol and Somerset.

The money was raised through collection pots and fundraising activities at the Southern Co-op stores – which includes the store in Berrow – and will be rounded up to make sure each charity receives at least £1,000.

Holly Bramble​, Community Lead at the regional, independent co-operative, says: “Each of these local causes makes a difference in their local community. It is incredibly important to us, our colleagues and our members to make sure we support them in their efforts – whether that is a local school working to be more sustainable, or a charity which cares for people in need.”

“So we’d like to thank every shopper who put their pennies in the collection pots and every colleague who organised a fundraising activity. It’s been a tough few years but it is wonderful to see people continuing to support each other where they can.”

More than £5,800 was raised at 13 stores for Julian Trust – a Night Shelter for homeless people and rough sleepers in Bristol.

A further £600 was raised in May this year for the Ukraine DEC Appeal as a number of store colleagues took part in a hike up Pen Y Fan.

The other local causes benefitting from the funding are 34th Weston-Super-Mare Scouts, Burnham-On-Sea’s BARB Search and Rescue, Conquest Centre, Dorothy House Hospice Care, Kingshill Friends Association, Marie Curie Bridgwater Fundraising Group, The Hub – Yeovil Community Support Charity, The Royal Marines Charity, and Vallis First School.

Every year, each of Southern Co-op’s local food stores choose a local partner which aims to create greener, safer, healthier or more inclusive neighbourhoods.

Southern Co-op’s Love Your Neighbourhood programme also enables charities and local causes to apply for grants of up to £500 to help sow the seeds to a secure, stronger future for everyone.

To find out more about local funding and other support, visit www.neighbourly.com/ SouthernCoop/campaigns.