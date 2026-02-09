8.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Feb 09, 2026
News

Free thermal imaging checks offered to Burnham-On-Sea residents this winter

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge households are being offered the chance to get a free thermal imaging survey of their home this winter, helping residents identify where heat — and money — may be escaping.

The scheme, run by the Burnham and Highbridge Repair Café with support from local volunteers, has returned for another year.

Trained volunteers will visit homes and provide printable thermal images that highlight cold spots, draughts and areas where insulation may be lacking.

A spokesperson said the service can help residents make simple, effective energy‑saving improvements, and added that households can also access free guidance from Burnham and Weston Energy’s Home Energy Advisers on cutting fuel bills and improving efficiency. In some cases, small energy‑saving measures may even be installed at no cost.

Residents who would like a survey can leave a message on 07746 101152, after which a volunteer will get in touch to arrange a visit.

The service is completely free as part of the Repair Café’s community work, although donations are welcomed to support future sessions.

