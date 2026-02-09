Burnham-On-Sea talk will explore ‘enigma of jewellery in ancient Egypt’

A fascinating talk on the mysteries of ancient Egyptian jewellery is set to take place in Burnham-On-Sea this June, led by local historian and author Justin Newland.

The event will run from 2pm to 3.30pm on Saturday 13th June at the Princess Theatre, Princess Street. Tickets are priced at £5.00, or £2.50 for concessions, and advance booking is essential.

Titled “The Enigma of Jewellery in Ancient Egypt,” the talk will explore how jewellery in the ancient world served not as decoration, but as objects of religious, symbolic and functional importance.

Justin, pictured, says that while today jewellery is worn to enhance and adorn, the Egyptians used it to express belief, identity and power.

The talk marks the final instalment in Justin’s trio of Somerset presentations this spring. In this session, he will delve into the significance of armbands, ankle bands, pectorals and diadems, celebrating the artistry and mystery behind these ancient creations. Organisers say it will appeal to art lovers, history enthusiasts and anyone with a fascination for Egypt.

Justin Newland is an experienced and engaging speaker who has delivered more than 70 talks to groups across the South West. He is the author of The Genes of Isis and several other historical fiction novels, with a new title due for publication in July. He holds a PhD from Imperial College London and lives in Somerset with views of the Mendip Hills.

The event is suitable for those aged 16 and over. Burnham tickets can be booked online here.

ALSO SEE: What’s on in Burnham-On-Sea