Members of The Friends of Apex Park carried out their first litter-pick of the year on Wednesday (June 9th) and found the park is the cleanest it has ever been.

The group donned yellow tabbards to collect rubbish around the Highbridge park but were happy with what they found.

Lizzie Bull, Sedgemoor Parks Assistant, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Members of The Friends of Apex Park did their first litter pick of the year and, impressively, the park was the cleanest it has ever been.”

“In previous years the litter pick has filled 22 bags but this year only a handful bags of rubbish were found.”

“The volunteers got deep into the bushes to try and find as much rubbish as possible and are hopeful that next time more people will come and help.”

For more information on becoming a Friend of Apex Park, email lizzie.bull@sedgemoor.gov.uk

Pictured from left to right: Russ, Richard, Kevin, Lizzie, Val, Derek at Wednesday’s litter pick in Apex Park