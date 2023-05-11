Volunteers are being invited to join a beach clean-up in Berrow on Saturday (May 13th).

The Friends of Berrow Beach are appealing for local people to get involved by joining the latest monthly clean-up of the village’s beach following a series of high tides.

It will be the latest in a series of beach cleans and helpers will be collecting plastic rubbish and debris, meeting at 9.45am at Berrow Church Hall.

Please bring footwear appropriate for muddy conditions – all equipment is supplied. All children must be 5 years or above and accompanied by an adult at all times.

 

 
