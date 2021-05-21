A tireless Burnham-On-Sea volunteer at The Friends of Burnham War Memorial Hospital is retiring after 20 years with the group.

The group has this week thanked Bernard Spilsbury for his time, which has included two decades of help, five of which were served as Chairman.

A spokeswoman says: “He has worked tirelessly for The Friends of Burnham Hospital and has taken the decision to retire after 20 years on the committee, the last 5 of which he took over the role of Chairman.”

“During his time he has driven forward some innovative ideas, he also got involved in many outside groups and we have benefitted from those contacts for the good of the hospital.”

“Whilst not always visible, he continually worked diligently behind the scenes and that dedication will certainly be missed.”

“Bernie has always been an integral part of the Burnham community and alongside him, his wife Mary, has always been by his side supporting him. Back in September 2019 Bernie was given a Civic Award for services to charity.”

Bernie says: “Working with the Friends and being Chairman has been an honour. It becomes part of your life, it goes without question that I will miss the continual involvement in our Hospital, but I feel now is the right time to stand down.”

Although he is retiring from the work of the committee he has opted to remain on the ‘volunteer pool’, which has been welcomed by the current Vice Chairman Ceri Joyce who said: “It’s great that we shall still have him ‘on board’, he knows a lot of people!”

“Moving forward we hope to carry on his legacy and when times permit we will be running events to continue to raise funds for our much loved local hospital.”

