A Burnham-On-Sea sandwich shop has re-opened this week after a £80,000 refit.

The Subway branch in Burnham-On-Sea High Street opened its doors 11 years ago, and has undergoing an extensive refurbishment this month.

This includes a new shop front, new flooring, wall coverings, wall art, and lighting – with the aim to give the fast food shop a fresh, bright modern look.

The modernised Burnham store opened on Thursday (May 20th) and also includes digital menu boards.

Subway is an American-owned franchise, which operates more than 40,000 stores worldwide. It is celebrating its 55th anniversary.