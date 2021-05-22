Glastonbury organisers made their live-stream concert free to watch after thousands of ticketholders were unable to access the show on Saturday night.

Technical issues meant people who had paid £20 to see the virtual gig, called Live At Worthy Farm, received an error, denying them entry.

Problems persisted for two hours, after which organisers launched a free stream, meaning anyone could tune in, regardless of whether they had paid.

“I am so sorry about the problems,” said festival organiser Emily Eavis.

The replacement stream could only be rewound by an hour, meaning the early parts of the show were still unavailable.

Eavis said: “We will obviously make sure we show the whole film again from tomorrow, too, and give you the chance to catch up on any bits you missed”.

“I really hope you can enjoy the rest of it tonight. And again, I’m just so sorry to anyone who’s had issues.”

The show was due to begin at 7pm, with sets from Coldplay, Haim, Jorja Smith, George Ezra, Kano and Wolf Alice – but problems arose from the outset.

As complaints flooded in, Driift Live, the technology company which helped organise the stream, told fans to “please keep trying and you should be able to access soon.”

The free stream was made available shortly before 9pm.

Repeats of the stream will be available today (Sunday) at 2pm and 7pm.

Driift Live also said here that “Saturday 7pm purchasers who are not able to access the Sunday streams or use the viewing link and prefer to request a refund are asked to fill out the form at https://lnk.to/refund.”