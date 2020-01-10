Volunteers are being sought to join the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach’s first cleaning event of the year this Saturday morning (January 11th).

It will start at 10.00am, with volunteers being asked to gather at Burnham-On-Sea Sailing Club on the South Esplanade.

Stephen Cooper from the Friends of Burnham-On-Sea Beach told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It looks like there is plenty of rubbish deposited by recent weather to collect.”

“We’re inviting residents to come along and join the Friends of Burnham Beach in tackling the rubbish on the banks of the River Brue and southern end of Burnham beach.”

“We have an experienced crew of willing workers but we are always looking to recruit people for the first time.”

“Newcomers and children over 5 years old are welcomed but must be supervised at all times. All equipment is provided.”