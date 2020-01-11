A Burnham-On-Sea holiday park has unveiled a tongue-in-cheek Royal-themed advert online this week.

Home Farm Holiday Park posted this edited image of a couple resembling Prince Harry and Meghan dressed in casual clothes standing next to a caravan.

The holiday park quips: “We have just sold our first seasonal touring pitch of 2020 to a lovely couple who just want to get away from the hustle and bustle! You too can grab a seasonal pitch and live like a royal!”

It comes after Harry and Meghan revealed this week that they intend “to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent”.

They plan to split their time between the UK and North America, while “continuing to honour our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages”.