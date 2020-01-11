Community groups and charities in Burnham-On-Sea can now apply for thousands of pounds’ worth of funding through the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Applications have this week officially opened for 2020, and anyone can nominate local community groups and charities.

Three groups will be awarded grant amounts of £2,000, £1,000 or £500.

The scheme sees money raised from the sale of reusable Bags for Life in Tesco stores used to fund local projects.

And customers decide where the money goes, casting their votes for shortlisted charities using blue tokens handed out in stores.

Keith Jackson, Bags of Help Manager at Tesco, said: “From projects to improve community spaces to groups looking for support with community events, purchasing new equipment and funding coaches, we encourage you to nominate, apply and get involved in this fantastic scheme.”

“Bags of Help has provided more than £80million of funding to more than 27,000 community projects to date, and there is so much more we want to help groups to achieve.”

The scheme runs in partnership with community charity Groundwork and Graham Duxbury, CEO, adds: “We encourage community groups to apply for Bags of Help funding to help improve places and spaces in local communities.”

”We are pleased to be able to be a part of the journey and provide support and encouragement to help local communities thrive.”

Find out more at www.tesco.com/bagsofhelp