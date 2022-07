A Burnham-On-Sea beauty salon is holding a fundraising event today (Saturday) to raise funds for a new defibrillator.

Prim N Proper Pamper is holding the event from 10am-2pm to raise funds for a life-saving defibrillator at St Andrew’s School.

There will also be a raffle, hook a duck, lucky dip, cakes, glitter tattoos and hair feathers during the day. All welcome.