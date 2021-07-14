A fundraising charity single has been released by 87 students at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy Sixth Form featuring happiness and summertime.

The students and staff have recorded a cover version of ‘Send Me On My Way’ by Rusted Root to raise funds for The MPS Society.

It is the first ever charity single to be released from the school – and they are aiming for 10,000 downloads on Spotify and iTunes to try to get into the Top 40 charts.

The popular song aims not only to raise funds for the charity but also to celebrate the bringing of people together again after a difficult 18 months for the world.

The backing band consists of Year 9 and 10 students and former student, Isaac Thomas, who played the drums.

The single is being released via iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and other additional music streaming platforms.

Student Union President Jack Miller told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We wanted to put the icing on the cake for RAG Week by releasing something we wanted to do for a while – a charity single.”

“We picked a song that encapsulates happiness and summertime and pulled together 87 contributors to create something that brings us all together.”

The MPS Society has been the charity of the year for The Priory Learning Trust, which runs The King Alfred School Academy. The charity exists to support and advocate for rare diseases mucopolysaccharidosis, Fabry and related conditions.

Becky Beeson, Fundraising Officer of MPS Society, says: “The MPS Society would like to send a huge thank you to all of the teachers and students who came together to create this wonderful single to raise funds for our charity.”

“So much hard work has gone into this production and we are really excited about its release. Perhaps it will be the next Christmas number 1!”

“Well done to everyone at The King Alfred School Academy. Your school is wonderful and we are so fortunate to have your support and the support of The Priory Learning Trust this year.”

Laura Whiteoak, who is Head of Creative Arts Department at TKASA, adds: “I am really proud of how this has turned out – staff and students were absolutely fantastic and did an amazing job.”

“Huge credit goes to Jack for being the brains behind this and organising it all! We’re also hoping that we’re able to release a charity single every year now.”

Where to download the song: