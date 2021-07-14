Burnham-On-Sea’s marine rescue services were called out early on Wednesday morning (July 14th) following a report of a person attempting to enter the sea at Brean.

Teams from Burnham Coastguards, BARB Search & Rescue and the RNLI were called to Brean beach at 3.37am to help Police locate the person.

“Due to the serious nature of the call and the intent behind it, no chance was taken and we were requested by the Police to attend,” says a Coastguard spokesman.

“Because the tide was low, BARB was tasked and in case the person had managed to enter the water, the RNLI lifeboats were also tasked by HM Coastguard control.”

“Our team were soon on scene and liaising with the police and after a brief chat the news came through that the person was with the police.

With this news the boats were stood down as they were no longer required, but ourselves and the BARB team were asked to access the beach to assist the police further.”

“Our team provided the necessary assistance while BARB stood by with crafts prepared and ready should they be needed.”

“Thankfully, no further action was required and all persons left the beach safely with the casualty in the hands of the police.”

“It must be said that the role of the Avon and Somerset Police is extremely vast and many times it goes unnoticed how important they are and the varied incidents they deal with everyday.”

“Good multi-agency working with a positive ending.”

“With the casualty safe and the sun rising we headed back to welcome smell of the coffee machine at the station and with time nearing our normal wake up time we decided to head off to the local bakery for a well needed breakfast bap, they even threw in some free doughnuts!”

Pictured: The crews launching to the incident (Photos: Burnham Coastguards, BARB and Burnham RNLI)