Hundreds of pounds were raised for Macmillan Cancer Support when a charity coffee afternoon was held in Highbridge on Sunday (September 19th).

Town Mayor Cllr Mike Facey was among the visitors giving their support to the event at Highbridge Community Centre in Market Street.

One of the organising team said: “We would like to thank all the people who helped us raise a total of £603.16 for Macmillan — a terrific amount of money!”

“Thanks go to everyone who came along to support such a great cause by enjoying delicious cakes and teas and having a go on our raffles and tombolas.”

The organisers were Lucyann White, Nicole Galsworthy, neighbours Debbie Hicks and Lucy Hicks while the helpers were Emma, Gail, Abby, Traci, Jayne, Tas h, Rachel, Siân, Poppy, Natalie and Greg.