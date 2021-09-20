Burnham-On-Sea’s bandstand in the town’s Manor Gardens has been given an overhaul by the Town Council.

The council says the facilities were in need of a spruce-up after showing the effects of weather and time.

“The town council’s town rangers have recently cleaned and repainted the much-used bandstand,” says council spokeswoman Lily Newton-Browne.

”Due to the council’s pledge to better maintain its assets, we’re taking action to ensure all property is well-maintained for the future.”

“Before the rangers could undertake the re-paint, Powerclean, based in Worle, jet-washed the roof of the bandstand at a cost of £1,020. Powerclean is a professional company whose involvement satisfied our health and safety as well as insurance requirements, which made it a cost-effective option and well-worth the investment to protect the structure.”

“The council now has a system to map and monitor all its assets to put in place maintenance plans as required. Looking after our assets prolongs their life and costs the tax payer less money.”

”The investment in the bandstand will give life to the well-used facility for years to come.”

”Our rangers have also been busy painting town-centre benches in our towns this summer and further works are lined up for the autumn/winter period.”