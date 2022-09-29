A local garden centre has given a boost to Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club to help them maintain the town’s War Memorial gardens.

Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll has presented bedding plants and compost to the Lions to enable them to keep the gardens outside Burnham Memorial Hospital bright and presentable.

A Lions spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham Lions have been looking after the gardens for some years now after taking over the responsibility from the Hospital’s League of Friends.”

“Our thanks go to the garden centre for their kind support.”

“The plants and compost were presented by a member of the Garden Centre staff to Mary Hardiman, one of the Lions club members who helps maintain the garden.”