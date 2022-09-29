An open meeting is set to be held by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council to discuss plans for a new Pride event in the two towns.

The Princess Theatre will host an open meeting on Tuesday 11th October 7pm for local volunteers and members of the community to create a new community group that will host the first Pride in the area.

A council spokesperson says: “After the disappointment of this year’s Pride being cancelled, we want to see a successful Pride in 2023 that can be enjoyed by all. To make this event the success that it deserves to be, we need community involvement.”

“The Council has been approached by a number of different groups keen to take on this event and in the spirit of unity and collaboration they will facilitate the open meeting to bring all these voices together.”

“The intention is to hold an open and community spirited meeting to create a committee who will take the plans forward.”

“What is needed is a committee including a chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary along with a membership group.”

“If this is an event close to your heart or you just fancy getting involved then please attend the open meeting on Tuesday 11th October.”