Burnham-On-Sea’s Reeds Arms pub is set to host a 12-day real-ale festival featuring ales brewed using only British-grown hop varieties.

The seafront pub in Burnham will host the festival from Wednesday 12 October to Sunday 23 October inclusive.

JD Wetherspoon, which runs the pub, says a wide selection of real ales, including three from overseas brewers (who have brewed their beers in England for the festival) will be available during the festival.

The overseas brewers are from South Africa, Norway and Australia.

A number of the ales will also be available in the pub for the first time, including some brewed especially for the festival. The ales will cost £2.10 a pint.

The festival line-up includes Jester (Green Jack Brewery), Rebel Flame (Shepherd Neame Brewery), All the Leaves are Brown (Brewster’s Brewery), Bonkers Conkers (Greene King Brewery), Hoptober (Coach House Brewery), Kaleidoscope (Lancaster Brewery) and Victory Ale (Batemans Brewery).

Reeds Arms manager Nik Pipe says: “The festival is a great celebration of real ale all made using only British-grown hop varieties.”

“It will allow us to showcase a selection of superb ales over a 12-day period and support the British hop industry too.”

“The hop varieties include Jester, Fuggles, First Gold, Opus, Goldings and Godiver.”

“The ales will be available at great value for money prices.”

Customers will be able to enjoy three one-third-of-a-pint ales for the price of a festival pint.