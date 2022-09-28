Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre has been told to make urgent improvements to patient safety by healthcare inspectors.

The Care Quality Commission has inspected the GP practice and identified a number of changes that are needed.

It comes as Yeovil-based primary care company, Symphony Healthcare Services, has been supporting the surgery by providing day to day management of the practice since August.

Some of the practice’s patients are to be called in for extra check-ups, blood tests or offered phone appointments as cases are reviewed by the new management team. A helpline has also been set up for patients who are worried.

An NHS Somerset spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “NHS Somerset has been working intensively with Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre to deal with a number of difficulties that were affecting the service for patients.”

“The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has recently inspected the practice and has required the practice to take a number of urgent actions to improve patient safety. NHS Somerset is working closely with the practice team to ensure these actions are completed.”

“We are committed to ensuring that patients have access to safe and effective GP services and will continue to take action as needed to ensure patients at Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre receive the right care.”

“The CQC inspection report is expected to be published shortly. It has been agreed that local NHS provider, Symphony Healthcare Services, will support the surgery by providing day to day management of the practice.”

“This began on 30th August. Symphony Healthcare Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust which runs 15 GP surgeries in Somerset, all of which are rated CQC good or outstanding.”

“The management support will help to ensure that staff at the practice are supported to provide the care that patients need, and that additional clinical workforce is secured. All patients will receive a letter updating them in the next few days.”

“Care processes at the practice are being reviewed, and patients may be contacted and asked to attend a consultation, blood test, or be offered a telephone review.”

“Patients should continue to contact the practice for their healthcare needs in the normal way. However, a helpline has been established to help patients who have any questions or concerns. The number is 0300 303 6409 and the line is open between 10am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.”

She added that the Practice will be sending letter to all patients shortly.

CQC inspectors are yet to publish their new report but NHS Somerset says it is expected “shortly”.

A CQC inspection in 2021, triggered by concerns, rated the practice as “requires improvement,” including two breaches of regulations.

Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre stopped accepting new NHS patients in autumn 2021 when it said it was experiencing staff shortages, an issue that it has been struggling with for several years. NHS Somerset said Symphony will ensure more clinicians are secured for the practice.