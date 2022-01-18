A grant scheme to help Somerset people benefit from energy efficient installations worth up to £10,000 has been extended until June 2022.

Funded by the Government, the Green Homes Grant Scheme allows eligible homeowners to apply for vouchers to install climate-friendly energy saving measures such as insulation, air source heat pumps, or double glazing.

The work can be worth up to £10,000, with nothing for homeowners to pay towards the cost of the works.

Tenants of rented properties can also access grants of up to £5,000, but the landlord will be expected to contribute at least one third towards the costs of the works.

To be eligible for the grants, the residents of the property must have a low income (receive benefits or have a household income below £30,000 a year), and the Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) for the property must be rated D, E, F or G. If there is no EPC for your property you can still apply.

If you’re struggling to keep your home warm and you think you might be eligible for some help, you can submit an application at www.heatsomerset.co.uk.

If you are struggling to afford your energy bills or you are living in a cold home where the boiler or heating system isn’t working, you can also contact the Somerset Safe & Warm Helpline on 0800 082 2234.

The Green Homes Grant Scheme is just one of many projects and initiatives which will help Somerset towards its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

One example is Wells Cathedral where work is being undertaken to reduce the carbon footprint of the 850-year-old landmark. It is among the projects being showcased in a series of short films made by Somerset County Council and funded by the SW Energy Hub to highlight how communities are already doing amazing things to cut the carbon in Somerset.

SCC also recently launched a new climate emergency webpage which includes a wealth of information to help Somerset work towards the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2030. The website includes the latest news on tackling the climate emergency, information and tips for individuals and organisations on how they can reduce their carbon footprints, details on the action Somerset’s Local Authorities are taking, and much more.