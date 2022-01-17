A group of volunteers collected sackfuls of plastic litter during the first litter clean of 2022 at Berrow beach on Saturday (January 15th).

The event, organised by the Friends of Berrow Beach, was attended by a team of around 25 helpers.

A series of recent high tides left a long line of debris along the top of the beach, which was sifted through for plastic waste.

One of the organisers, Nigel Hoy, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A big thank you goes to everyone who joined our first monthly beach clean of 2022. We collected quite a lot of litter between us, including many plastic bottle tops, bottles and even a bike wheel and traffic cone!”

He adds that group is keen to get the regular use of a “small electric utility truck to help take away the collected litter from the beach and transport it to the place by the church where Sedgemoor District Council kindly take it away.”

“At the moment, our volunteers have to carry all the sackfuls of litter about 800 metres from the beach, across the dunes and over the golf course, to the roadside which is a big physical job,” added Nigel.

The group was formed in March 2018 and is led by Honour Greenslade, Sue Meads and Nigel Hoy with the support of Litter Free Coast and Sea Somerset.

The litter cleans take place at 9.45am on the second Saturday of every month.