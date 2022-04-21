Grass in part of Apex Park in Highbridge will not be mowed for a month in a bid to encourage flowers to bloom and help bees and insects.

Sedgemoor District Council says it will be taking part in a nationwide ‘No Mow May’ campaign – and about half a hectare of grass won’t be cut.

Claire Faun, spokeswoman for Sedgemoor District Council, explains: “Spring is here and the insects are buzzing round our parks and gardens looking for food in the form of pollen and nectar.”

“To give our little pollinators a helping hand, Sedgemoor District Council has joined the ‘No Mow May’ campaign lead by the national wildlife organisation Plantlife.”

“The idea is a simple one – just stop mowing your grass during May, which will allow the plants to produce flowers – food for all the bees and butterflies.”

“Sedgemoor District Council have decided to do just this, in an area of regularly cut grass at Apex Park in Highbridge.”

“We have set aside an area of about half a hectare on the western side of the lake to see what flowers will come up.”

“So why not come along to Apex to see our new wildflower area, but hurry – it will be cut again after May!”

“You can do the same if you have a garden where you regularly cut the grass – why not go to the No Mow May website to get more information.”