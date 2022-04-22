Burnham & Highbridge Pride are bringing a celebration of diversity and equality to the local community with a Pride celebration to be held at The Princess Theatre on Saturday July 16th.

Pride commemorates the ongoing pursuit of equal justice and the hope for a world where everyone is free to live and love without prejudice.

To complement the event, The Princess Theatre and Burnham & Highbridge Pride are asking for artists to submit art work for an exhibition to be presented in the Pizey Gallery throughout the month of July 2022 with work that creatively reflects the aspirations of Pride.

Beccy Armory from The Princess says: “Art starts conversations and challenges prejudice – we want to showcase work in a variety of media, that challenges narrow stereotypes, investigates issues of marginalisation and celebrates a wide range of diversity.”

To apply, submit an image of the individual artwork, a brief description of the work, an artist statement, your artistic CV, website or social media link, and your contact details to info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk with “Pride Exhibition” in the subject line, no later than 13th May 2022.