Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge are holding various events to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this June and volunteer marshalls are needed to help these events.

If you would like to volunteer some time to help these events run smoothly and safely, the team are keen for you to get in touch.

Coordinator Ian Jefferies says: “We have an ever increasing calendar of events to celebrate the Jubilee in our towns and the groups organising these are doing a fabulous job to put on great events but need a little bit of assistance to to support them.”

“We already have a good list of volunteers who help on the Helpline, vaccinations and events throughout the towns, but as the jubilee is over four consecutive Bank Holidays this year, we will need more.”

“We never ask for more than three-hour shifts, but we do ask you to come with the most vital of skills, a smile on your face!”

“We also try to help in other events throughout the year but there is no expectation to help at all events. Some people help at lots, some help at one or two a year.”

If you wish to sign up to the list or want more information please email Ian at ianfromburnham@gmail.com