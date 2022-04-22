Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival, the town’s first ever two-day literary event, is underway this weekend.

With over 20 events, including readings and panel talks, organisers say there promises to be something for everyone.

The event takes place in the Princess Theatre and Burnham-On-Sea library, with tickets available online here.

Event co-ordinator Lewis Coleman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’ve got so many fantastic writers on board.”

“We have childrens’ authors, including Chris Vick, one of the competition judges; we also have writers from genres including mystery, supernatural, comedy, gritty dystopian and crime – not least Damien Boyd.”

“We also have award-winning contemporary and literary writers, including Jessica Andrews and Somerset’s Karla Neblett, who are both judging the competition. We also have non-fiction, memoirs, self-help books, biography, poetry, natural history and so much more.”

There are several talks and workshops aimed to inspire readers, writers and the creatively curious.

Lewis adds: “We’ve got kids events, from creating magical creatures to a Queen’s Jubilee writing session. We’ve got poetry workshops including a superb session with renowned poet Tara Newley Arkle, who’s been incredibly supportive throughout this process and is the poetry competition judge and award ceremony presenter.”

“We’re really excited to have such a great programme of sessions at our first festival,” adds co-organiser Mike Price. “So many people have said they’re looking forward to coming along and it’s great we can give a platform to our talented local writers. It’s great there’s such a buzz of excitement in the town.”

Burnham-On-Sea Book Festival Schedule

Saturday 23rd April:

10:00 – Promoting Your Book with Sam Carr from the Snug Bookshop

10:00 – Queens Jubilee Writing Workshop for Kids with Karl Bevis & Hazel Lloyd

11:00 – Writers in Recovery with Matthew Ingram, Rob Coughlin, Rob Jones & Lewis Coleman

13:00 – Poetry Workshop with Tara Arkle

13:15 – Behind the Words with Rick Sanders, Elizabeth Waight & Jonathan Pinnock

13:30 – Damien Boyd: Nick Dixon on Location with Damien Boyd

13:30 – Coast Wildlife on Burnham’s Doorstep with Nigel Phillips

15:45 – Mosaic: Creative Conversations During Lockdown with Karl Bevis & Rachel Gundry

16:00 – River, Rhyne & Sea: Creative Writing with Jo Backhouse

16:30 – Why Writers Write with Karla Neblett & Jessica Andrews

18:30 – Pizza, Prosecco & Jazz Poetry – Que Pasa? with Chris Fogg & Rob Yockley

See burnhambookfest.co.uk for full details including Meet the Local Writer sessions on Friday and Saturday and readings