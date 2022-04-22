Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club is set to hold its first full gig rowing regatta in the town today, Saturday April 23rd.

Clubs from across the region will take part in eight races during the inaugural event from 10am. Spectators will be able to watch the action from the seafront.

It follows a successful trial mini-regatta last November, as reported here, when six clubs from around the Severn estuary took part.

A club spokeswoman says: “We are delighted to be going ahead. Each gig crew will comprise of six rowers and a cox across races in Ladies A&B, Mens A&B, Mixed Vets (40+), Super Vets (50+), Masters (60+), and Juniors.”

Burnham-On-Sea Gig Rowing Club was formed in 2015 and has two gigs – ‘Brue’, a wooden competition gig, and ‘Jayne Campbell’, a fibreglass training gig.

“For the regatta, fibreglass gigs will be used, as many clubs are entering the Isles of Scilly World Pilot Gig Championships, and their wooden gigs will have been transported ready for that event.”

The original purpose of the pilot gig was to take pilots out to sailing ships waiting to enter Cornish harbours. Today, they are used mainly for sport. Contact the group at bosgigs@outlook.com for further information.