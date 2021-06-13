A group of travellers left Burnham-On-Sea’s BAY Centre playing fields on Sunday (June 13th) after a five-day stay.

A large group of caravans and other vehicles pitched up at around 4pm last Tuesday afternoon on the fields, which are regularly used for training and matches by Burnham United Football Club.

Residents told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the convoy of vehicles was seen leaving on Sunday afternoon.

Burnham Police had spoken with the travellers and legal proceedings were underway by Sedgemoor District Council, which owns the fields.

A group of travellers also pitched up on the Bay Centre playing fields in April this year, before moving on after three days. Another group also stayed on the fields in July 2020, before moving on after several days.