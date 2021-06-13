Tickets are on sale for the fun-filled Sedgemoor Tractor & Cider Festival, which is set to be held this August.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 7th August at Wick Farm in Brean Road, Lympsham from 4pm-11.30pm.

Along with tractors and farm displays, the Sedgemoor Tractor & Cider Festival will include live music and a bar serving local Somerset ciders.

“The awesome Sedgemoor Tractor & Cider Festival music line-up includes D.J. Olly Eade, The Leylines, Recovering Satellites and The Jamestown Brothers,” says organiser Brad Loveridge.

“A big thank you goes to this year’s sponsors: Brothers Cider, Rich’s Cider, Ben Kearle Contracting, Apple Radio and Pulse Events’ Phil Boorman.”

Tickets, priced at £25 for general admission plus £10 for overnight camping, are available from www.silverspurevents.co.uk.

The Sedgemoor Tractor & Cider Festival is strictly for over 18s only.

 

 
