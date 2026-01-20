Heavy rain and gusty winds set to hit Burnham-On-Sea today

The Burnham-On-Sea area is forecast to see a spell of heavy rain and gusty winds today (Tuesday) as a Met Office yellow weather warning comes into force for parts of the region.

The warning is active from 4am until 4pm, with forecasters cautioning that strong winds may lead to some disruption — particularly for those travelling.

South‑easterly winds are expected to strengthen through the morning, with gusts of 45–50mph likely over and to the northwest of higher ground.

Conditions are expected to improve later, with winds easing once the main band of rain clears.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care on exposed routes, and those travelling by public transport may experience delays as the weather system moves through.