Massive biker turnout gives brave Highbridge teen a prom he’ll never forget

Scores of local motorcyclists came together in a remarkable show of support for a Highbridge teenager bravely battling cancer, giving him a prom night he will never forget.

Around 150 motorbikes roared out of the Asda car park in Highbridge on Saturday evening (January 17th) to form a special convoy for Harvey, who was heading to a specially arranged prom night in Bridgwater.

Harvey travelled at the front of the procession in a Lamborghini, leading the huge escort of riders as they made their way to Morganians in Bridgwater, where over 300 people gathered for the evening.

Harvey was first diagnosed with a brain tumour at just 22 months old. Although he recovered, his family received devastating news in August last year that he has grade four glioma, an aggressive and fast‑growing brain tumour.

His mum, Tara Burrows, told Burnham-On-Sea.com the turnout has left the family overwhelmed.

“This was absolutely incredible — more than I ever anticipated. We feel so rich with support today,” she said. “Harvey’s diagnosis has touched so many people. People have reached out from far and wide all the way through, but this was out of this world.”

Tara praised the huge team effort behind the event, thanking friends Jemma and Emma, her sister‑in‑law, and the team at Morganians for hosting the prom. She also thanked Raine or Shine Inflatables for gifting popcorn, snow cone and candy floss machines, which proved a hit with students.

“There were easily 300+ who attended. They all looked incredible. Their parents should be so proud of the support they’ve given Harvey on this journey,” she added.

The family also thanked Robbie Davies, who drove Harvey to the venue, and Kylie Brown, who helped organise the biker escort.

“Kylie reached out about getting some bikers together — and wow, they came together,” Tara said. “It was emotional… goosebumps, tears of happiness. This is forever going to be spoken about. It was phenomenal, and myself and Harvey are forever grateful to everyone continuing to support us.”

Last autumn, we reported here that Harvey had been given a supercar drive-by in Burnham-On-Sea.