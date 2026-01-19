Delayed work to replace traffic lights on Burnham’s Love Lane to start this week

Somerset Council says work to replace ageing traffic signals on Love Lane in Burnham-On-Sea will start this week – a week later than originally scheduled.

A set of traffic lights serving the pedestrian entrance to Tesco need renewing as they are more than 30 years old and near the end of their working life, says the council.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This work will start on 19th January – there were some resourcing issues last week which is why it couldn’t start on the original date. We still aim to complete work by mid February.”

Temporary lights will be in place during the work. There is likely to be congestion at peak times and people are advised to plan ahead.

Towards the end of the work, evening or overnight road closures will be needed to carry out resurfacing and this will be advertised in advance.

The work involves significant excavation as all the old ducting and wiring as well as the traffic light heads must be removed from the ground and replaced.

Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, Councillor Richard Wilkins, said: “This is about replacing end of life equipment and ensuring the signals are fit for purpose for the next 30 years.”

“We are aware there will be disruption at peak traffic times. The team will be working hard to minimise this.”