Busy start to 2026 for Burnham Coastguards after multiple call-outs including WWII bomb find

Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards have reported a busy start to 2026, with several call-outs across the region — including a major deployment to Devon after the discovery of a suspected World War II bomb in Exmouth Marina.

The device was uncovered during dredging work on Wednesday, January 14th, triggering a large-scale emergency response. A 600‑metre cordon was put in place, affecting around 2,000 homes, and residents were evacuated overnight before being allowed to return at 7am the following morning.

The Burnham Coastguard Rescue Team said the incident was one of several significant call-outs in the first weeks of the year.

They explained that after assessment by Army and Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams, it was decided the bomb (pictured) needed to be moved for safe disposal — requiring an expanded cordon and the evacuation of several hundred additional properties.

A similar incident unfolding in Plymouth at the same time placed further pressure on resources across the South West.

Coastguard teams from across the region, along with Mountain Rescue, Cave Rescue, South West 4×4, the RNLI and the Rapid Relief Team UK, were mobilised to assist with evacuations and support residents within the exclusion zone. The Royal Navy later detonated the device three kilometres offshore.

Alongside the Exmouth deployment, Burnham crews have also responded to several local incidents:

2nd January – Brean Down

The team was called to reports of people potentially in danger on Brean Down. They were found to be local fishermen who were safe, though their position had appeared concerning from the shore. The team thanked the caller for raising the alarm and also offered a light‑hearted thanks to a local supermarket after one crew member had to abandon a trolley full of shopping when the alert came in.

3rd January – Burnham Beach

Coastguards were tasked to investigate an unknown object on the beach. It was quickly identified as harmless — believed to be a large umbrella stand.

14th January – Brean Down

The team was preparing for a scheduled Coastguard Emergency Responder Casualty Care revalidation assessment when they were called to an incident at Brean Down — the very location planned for the assessment. By the time the call-out concluded, it was too late to continue, highlightling the unpredictable nature of volunteer coastguard work.