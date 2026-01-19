6.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Jan 19, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsPHOTOS: Burnham District Pantomime Society to perform fun-filled ‘Puss In Boots’ show
News

PHOTOS: Burnham District Pantomime Society to perform fun-filled ‘Puss In Boots’ show

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Final rehearsals are underway for Burnham District Pantomime Society’s brand‑new production of Puss In Boots, which is set to take the stage at The Princess Theatre from Wednesday 28th January to Sunday 1st February 2026.

This year’s show promises a lively mix of music, mischief and traditional panto fun as audiences follow the adventures of Sam Miller, his Aunt Windy, Cousin Flour and the quick‑witted Puss himself.

A spokesperson for the society told Burnham‑On‑Sea.com: “We’re thrilled to bring this classic tale to life with a local twist. Expect colourful characters, catchy songs and plenty of audience participation. There’s a gypsy, an ogre, a cat in boots and even rabbits – yes, rabbits!”

The production continues the group’s long‑standing tradition of offering family‑friendly entertainment each winter, with organisers promising a feel‑good show suitable for all ages.

Audiences are encouraged to join in the fun by cheering the heroes, booing the villains and enjoying an evening of classic pantomime magic.

Final tickets are available now through The Princess Theatre website. Performances will run nightly from Wednesday 28th January to Sunday 1st February, with additional matinee shows at the weekend.

Previous article
Work begins this week on major Burnham-On-Sea M5 roundabout upgrade project
Next article
Massive biker turnout gives brave Highbridge teen a prom he’ll never forget

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Unity Beach Holiday Park, Brean

MP Leisure Caravans Ltd

Opal Medical Ltd

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
6.4 ° C
7.1 °
6.1 °
95 %
1.3kmh
100 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
9 °
Wed
8 °
Thu
9 °
Fri
7 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com