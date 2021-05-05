South West housebuilder Barratt David Wilson Homes is giving hedgehogs a helping hand by installing hedgehog highways through gardens on all new developments in Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset and Wiltshire.

Announced during Hedgehog Awareness Week this week (2 – 8 May), the new policy will see hundreds of runs and routes through new housing developments.

A hedgehog highway is a 13cm X 13cm (5″ X 5″) gap built into the bottom of a garden fence, wall or hedge, which enables hedgehogs to easily move between gardens.

Hedgehogs can travel up to 2km on a single night looking for food and a suitable mate so room to roam is crucial.

The hedgehog highways are the latest initiative from Barratt David Wilson Homes to help ensure wildlife can thrive on its new developments.

The housebuilder plants a minimum of 20 wildlife and bee-friendly shrubs or trees for each house built.

They have also teamed up with the RSPB to create RSPB Gold, Silver and Bronze accredited show home gardens that encourage nature to thrive by providing food, through nectar and pollen-rich plants, plus water and shelter to attract insects, animals and birds.

In partnership with the RSPB, Barratt David Wilson Homes announced a new commitment last year to prioritise wildlife on all of its new developments by 2023 by creating dedicated space for local biodiversity conservation.

Beyond 2023, the goal is to have at least 10% more wildlife habitats in and around developments, delivering a clear biodiversity net gain.

Hedgehog Awareness Week is run by the Hedgehog Preservation Society to help raise the profile of Britain’s only spiny mammal.

Now officially registered as vulnerable to extinction, hedgehog numbers have fallen by 30% in the UK in the past 10 years and it is thought that there are fewer than 1 million left nationally.

To help reverse this decline, this year the charity is asking people to create their very own hedgehog haven in their gardens with hedgehog highways being just one way gardeners can help.

Louise Ware, sales director for Barratt David Wilson Homes South West, said: “We are passionate about protecting local wildlife and encouraging biodiversity on all of our sites and these hedgehog highways are a simple but very effective way we can make our gardens hedgehog-friendly. Along with our work with the RSPB we are always looking for ways we can ensure nature has a home on our developments.”

Helen Nyul, Barratt Developments’ biodiversity manager, adds: “With 58% of species having declined in abundance since 1970, and 15% of species at risk of extinction from Great Britain, every community has a role to play in tackling the ecological and climate emergency.”

“That’s why we are committed to protecting and increasing biodiversity on all Barratt and David Wilson Homes sites. We have been thinking creatively about how to prioritise wildlife and these hedgehog highways will make a big difference giving hedgehogs more space to roam and find food. We encourage all new homeowners to keep these holes open to allow hedgehogs to pass through, as well as other animals like frogs and toads that may choose to make their home in your garden.”

Hedgehog highways are being installed now at several new Barratt David Wilson Homes developments in Somerset and will follow on all new sites across the region.

Pictured: Hedgehogs (photos by Alexas_Fotos); 3 Hedgehog highway opening on David Wilson Homes development; 4 hedgehog highway sign