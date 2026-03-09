Heritage stitchers unveil new Somerset wall hanging featuring Burnham lighthouse

A talented group of local needleworkers has unveiled a new textile wall hanging celebrating iconic Somerset scenes, following more than a year of detailed stitching and design work.

The Axbridge Heritage Stitchers created the piece after completing their textile interpretation of the Axbridge Heritage Trail, which is now displayed at the back of the parish church.

Their latest work – a vibrant Somerset-themed hanging – is now installed in the Grade II Listed Church Rooms at the top of the Church Steps.

Project lead Margaret Cowie said the group was delighted to share the finished piece with the community. “The Axbridge Heritage Stitchers held a coffee morning in the Church Rooms on market day on 7th March so that anyone interested in seeing their work could come and enjoy coffee and cake with them all,” she said.

The Friends of the Church also ran a jewellery stall selling donated vintage and preloved items, helping the event raise £294 towards the restoration of the organ in the town’s Grade I listed church.

Margaret added that the Somerset Scenes hanging had been a true team effort. Stitchers Margaret Cowie, Sally Batt, Judith Strange, Barbara Wells, Pam Ryan, Lynn Howes and Sue Rushworth each created one or more panels, bringing together a wide range of techniques and materials including cotton, wool and even buttons used to represent flowers.

The finished work features a colourful mix of well-known Somerset landmarks and moments, including a helicopter sea rescue, the Wicker Man statue, Glastonbury Tor, Ashton Windmill, Bridgwater Carnival, Burnham-On-Sea’s lighthouse and even Axbridge’s own Open Gardens event.

This year’s Open Gardens weekend is scheduled for Saturday–Sunday, 6–7 June 2026, with proceeds supporting the Friends of Axbridge Church and their ongoing work to restore and enhance the historic building and its interior.