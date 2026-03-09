Burnham-On-Sea dog groomer celebrates double success at Crufts

A Burnham-On-Sea dog groomer is celebrating a remarkable double success after achieving top awards at this year’s prestigious Crufts dog show.

Barbara Morison, who runs Shampooch and Setter in Burnham’s Cross Street, enjoyed two successful trips to the world-famous event.

Barbara says she was “honoured” to handle Ch Sunvalley Major Luke at Susancar in the Working Yearling class — a category for dogs aged between 18 and 24 months — where the pair impressed judges and secured the Reserve Dog Challenge Certificate.

She then returned to Crufts on Saturday with her French Bulldog, Sybil (Xandene Caramel Fudge JW), who also competed in the Yearling class.

Barbara told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I was absolutely delighted that she won her class in strong competition against 18 other girls, and totally blown away when she was also awarded the Reserve Challenge Certificate. We are so proud of her and her achievements to date.”

Her success has been warmly welcomed by customers and fellow dog owners in the town.