Highbridge and Burnham councillor explains his decision to defect to Reform UK from Tories

A long-serving Conservative councillor representing Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge has this week become the latest Somerset political figure to defect to Reform UK.

Councillor John Cook-Woodman has represented the Highbridge and Burnham South division continuously since 2009, first on Somerset County Council and latterly on Somerset Council.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, he explained his decision: “I have joined Reform UK for one simple reason. I absolutely believe that Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, is best placed to bring prosperity, opportunity, security, and law and order to our nation.”

“I will strive to deliver this on a local level to the people of Somerset. It is important that we all play our part in making this the best country it can possibly be and therefore it is important that I also play my part.”

Mr Cook-Woodman was a key figure in the previous Conservative administration at County Hall, serving as cabinet member for highways and transport between 2017 and the local elections in May 2022.

His announcement sees him become the party’s third representative on Somerset Council alongside Marcus Barr (Wellington) and group leader Bente Height (Shepton Mallet).

A spokesperson for Reform UK added: “We are very pleased to welcome John to Reform UK. He is a valued member of the Somerset community and an excellent addition to our growing team the South West.”

Diogo Rodrigues, Conservative group leader for the council, gave his reaction to Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I am disappointed by Councillor John Cook-Woodman’s decision to leave the Conservative Party and join Reform UK. John was elected by residents as a Conservative Councillor and that role was entrusted to him based on the Conservative values, and manifesto, he stood on at election time.”

“The Conservative Group on Somerset Council remains focused on holding the incompetent Liberal Democrat administration to account, standing up for residents on council tax, services, and value for money, and offering a serious and credible alternative leadership for Somerset.”

“Our priorities remain as they have been since 2022, that we work as a disciplined and effective Conservative opposition on behalf of the people of Somerset. We will continue that work with determination as we head towards the local elections in May 2027.”

In light of his defection, Mr Cook-Woodman will have to give up his post as shadow portfolio holder for economic development, planning and assets. In addition to representing his division, he currently serves on the council’s climate and place scrutiny committee and its pension fund committee.

Mr Cook-Woodman (previously Woodman) has lived in Somerset most of his life, with his family operating a shoemaking business in Burnham for many years. Outside of politics, he is a self employed electrician and a landlord.

The next Somerset Council election is scheduled to be held in May 2027.