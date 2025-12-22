Highbridge Area Foodbank receives £1,000 boost from Western Fuel as appeal for donations continues

Highbridge Area Foodbank has received a welcome boost this month with Western Fuel donating £500 in funds and a further £500 worth of food to support local people in crisis across Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea.

The charity says demand remains high, with many families relying on emergency food parcels during difficult times.

Residents wishing to help can donate items at the collection baskets located at Highbridge Asda, Burnham Lidl and Burnham Tesco, where the foodbank gathers regular supplies.

The charity also publishes a shopping list of urgently needed items on its website, and supporters can download the Bank the Food app, which sends alerts when they arrive at a supermarket showing which products are most needed.

Over 90% of all food distributed by foodbanks in The Trussell Trust network comes directly from public donations, making community support essential to ensuring families receive a balanced and nutritious supply of food. More information can be found here.