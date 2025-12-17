Christmas church services times across Burnham, Highbridge and villages

Churches across Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and the surrounding villages have announced details of their Christmas services, offering a wide range of festive celebrations for local residents.

The programme, coordinated by Churches Together, includes carol services, Christingle events, Holy Communion, and Midnight Mass, with services taking place in Burnham, Highbridge, Berrow, Brean, Mark, East Huntspill and West Huntspill.

Friday 19th December

7pm Carols by Candlelight , Holy Cross Church, Mark

Sunday 21st December

9.30am Christingle & Blessing of the Crib, Holy Cross Church, Mark

10.30am Joint Holy Communion, St Mary’s, Berrow

3.00pm Carols by Candlelight , All Saints Church, East Huntspill

6.00pm Carol Service, Hope in Highbridge

6.00pm Carols by Candlelight, St Peter & All Hallows Church, West Huntspill

6.00pm Parish Carol Service, St Andrew’s Church, Burnham

Monday 22nd December

7.00pm Community Carol Service, Methodist Church, West Huntspill

Wednesday 24th December – Christmas Eve

3pm Family Carol Service, St Mary’s, Berrow

4pm Carols led by the Children of the Parish, OLEM

4.00pm Crib & Christingle Service, All Saints Church, East Huntspill

4.00pm Crib Service, St Peter & All Hallows Church, West Huntspill

4.30pm Vigil Mass, OLEM

5pm Christingle, St Andrew’s Church, Burnham

6pm Christmas Eve Reflective Communion, Hope in Highbridge

11pm Midnight Communion, St Mary’s, Berrow

11.15pm Midnight Mass, St Peter & All Hallows Church, West Huntspill

11.30pm Midnight Mass, St Andrew’s Church, Burnham

Christmas Day

8.00 BCP Holy Communion, St Andrew’s Church, Burnham

8.45 Light Breakfast followed by 9.30am Service, Methodist Church, West Huntspill

9.15am Joint Christmas Day Service, St Bridget’s, Brean

10.00am Friends and Family Communion, Holy Cross Church, Mark

10.00am Holy Communion, St Andrew’s Church, Burnham

10.15am Carols followed by Mass at 10.30am, OLEM

10.30am Family Service, Hope in Highbridge