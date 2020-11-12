An art and craft shop in Highbridge town centre is celebrating its first anniversary this week.

‘Create You’ in Highbridge’s Market Street has been hailed a success after scores of people have taken part in a wide range of creative activities.

Owner Leila Browning tld Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We can’t quite believe that it has been a year already.”

“In what has been a tough year for all of us, smaller businesses we have decided to turn these challenges into a positive and have learnt how to grow and adapt wherever has been possible to do so.”

“Over this last year we have had some incredible experiences and have learnt so much, of course none of this would be possible without the incredible community we have around us and all of our creatives that join us at Create You.”

“The responses we have had are really what makes it all worth while, to watch people grow as creatives in their confidence and to help people find a way of coping in this challenging year has really made every moment worth it.”

“This year has seen some great moments. Our new branded product line (thanks to D&Q PRINTING), A new Giftware retail area, Big Community Projects (thanks to SEED), Deliveries of art packs, Our Introduction to art course, Lots of wonderful workshops( thanks to our Creative Team), Our incredible groups and all those that join us for them, And our new advisory board.”

“This year has been a whirlwind of fun and friendships and paint, lots of paint. The year ahead looks just as exciting with some more big community projects planned, lots more workshops and new courses, the reopening of our Home Ed groups and Artists and Crafters unite and we will also be opening up some opportunities for volunteers to come and join the team.”

“A huge thank you goes to everyone for all of their support. And we can’t wait to see where this year takes us.”