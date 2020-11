Residents in Burnham-On-Sea took part in a poignant ceremony to mark Armistice Day on Wednesday (November 11th).

The traditional two-minute’s silence was held at 11am, marking the time when hostilities ended in 1918.

It was observed in Burnham’s Pier Street, pictured here, where the town flag was lowered by Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, Cllr Peter Clayton and Cllr Andy Hodge.

The event was socially distanced and scaled back on previous years to avoid crowds of spectators.