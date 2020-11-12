An illustrated talk on the ‘wonderful plants and exciting insects of Berrow Dunes’ is set to be held online this month by Somerset Wildlife Trust.

The presentation is being jointly organised with Berrow Conservation Group, and will take place on Tuesday 24th November at 7pm.

Led by Nigel Phillips, a local naturalist and author of ‘Somerset’s Coast: A Living Landscape’, it will be free of charge.

A spokesperson for Somerset Wildlife Trust says: “Berrow Dunes has a wonderful range of plant life found across all its habitats, from swampy reedbeds through to desert-like bare sand.”

“In turn, this great range of plant life supports an equally diverse range of insect life. Berrow Dunes is one of the most biodiverse places in Somerset – let’s make sure it thrives into the future!”

To register to attend and obtain the Zoom link, contact Lesley Millard of Berrow Conservation Group at lesleymillard3@gmail.com